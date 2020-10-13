‘Triage’: Michael Ealy To Star In ABC Medical Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Ealy (Stumptown) has been tapped as the male lead opposite Parisa Fitz-Henley in Triage, ABC’s second cycle medical drama pilot from David Cornue, Erica Messer, Jon M. Chu and 20th Television.

Created by Cornue, Triage is a character-driven medical drama that follows pioneering surgeon Finley Briar (Fitz-Henley) over three distinct decades at the same hospital. With the evolution of medicine as the backdrop, the show explores the interconnected careers, friendships and romances of Finley and her colleagues, and their tenuous relationship with time.

Ealy will play brilliant neurosurgeon Nathaniel Price, a brilliant neurosurgeon who is one of Finley Briar’s (Fitz-Henley) closest friends and colleagues with a profound personal connection.

Cornue executive produces alongside Messer who serves as showrunner. Chu will executive produce and direct. Steven Marrs and Courtney Hazlett of OutEast Entertainment also executive produce alongside Caitlin Foito.

Ealy is coming off a co-starring role opposite Cobie Smulders on the ABC/ABC Signature series Stumptown. When ABC recently opted not to proceed with the previously ordered second season of the PI drama, produced by ABC Signature, the network and 20th TV quickly moved to offer Ealy the role in Triage. Both 20th TV and ABC Signatures are part of Disney TV Studios.

Ealy recently did an arc on HBO’s Westworld. His TV series credits also include major roles on ABC’s Secrets and Lies, Fox’s The Following and Almost Human and BET’s Being Mary Jane. His feature resume includes leads in The Intruder, The Perfect Guy and the Think Like a Man franchise. Ealy, who will be seen starring opposite Hilary Swank in the Lionsgate feature Fatale, is repped by Gersh, Anonymous Content and Ziffren Brittenheim.