Mel Brooks Endorses Joe Biden For President In First Ever Political Video: “Joe Will Keep Us Going”

Mel Brooks is the latest in a growing number of Hollywood figures endorsing former vice president Joe Biden for the 2020 election. On Wednesday morning, the EGOT’s son Max Brooks shared a video of the comedy extraordinaire explaining his decision to vote for Biden.

“Hi folks, I’m Mel Brooks and behind me you see my son and my grandson. They can’t be with me. Why? Because of this coronavirus and Donald Trump’s not doing a damn thing about it,” he says indoors as Max and Brooks’ grandson wave from outside. “So many people have died, and when you’re dead you cant do much. So I’m voting for Joe Biden.”

In his first political video ever, according to his son, the Blazing Saddles and Young Frankenstein writer-actor says that he likes Biden since the former Delaware Senator “likes fact” and “likes science.”

“Joe will keep us going. Take a tip from me, vote for Joe,” he says as he raises a mug etched with Joe Biden’s campaign logo and as his relatives wave Biden-Harris signs behind him.

While Wednesday’s social media endorsement may be the first time Brooks has openly endorsed a candidate with a video, it’s not the first time he has expressed frustration with he coronavirus. In March he and his son came together, once again separated by a sliding door, for a PSA to remind fans to keep their social distance and wear masks.

Brooks concluded his latest homemade video hastily.

“Ok, I gotta go fill out my ballot,” he said before leaving the frame.