‘Mayans M.C.’s Emily Tosta Joins Faith Based Pic ‘ Tito: Peace of Heaven’

EXCLUSIVE: Emily Tosta is set to star in the faith based indie feature Tito: Peace Of Heaven. Andreina P. Aristeiguieta will direct and also penned the script.

Based on true events, the film is a moving film about friendship, forgiveness, a lesson of letting go and second chances. In the film Emily plays the lead role of ‘Amy’ who after a failed suicide attempt; the rebellious teenage girl from a broken home meets Tito, a 3-year-old boy who fell into a coma after nearly drowning in a pool in the ICU of the hospital. Through a series of dreams and surreal interactions, Tito will become Amy’s inspiration to get her life back together and understand the true meaning of Life.”

The twenty-two year old actress will also take on the hat of first-time producer along with Emilia Tosta and Joel Seidl. Aristeiguieta will also produce the drama for Bad Nose Film Co and Galactica Producciones. The film will shoot on location in Mexico City.

Best known for her work as the female lead of the Freeform series, Party of Five and a breakout star of FX’s hit series, Mayans M.C., Tosta can next be seen starring opposite Nicolas Cage in the independent feature Willy’s Wonderland a horror film written by G.O. Parsons and directed by Kevin Lewis.

She is represented by Media Artist Group and Stride Management.