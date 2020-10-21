Maura Tierney To Recur On Showtime’s Bryan Cranston Limited Legal Drama ‘Your Honor’

EXCLUSIVE: Maura Tierney is sticking with Showtime. The Affair star is to recur on Your Honor, the limited legal drama fronted by Bryan Cranston.

She joins the Showtime drama, which sees the Breaking Bad star plays Michael Desiato, a respected judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run in New Orleans that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.

Tierney plays Fiona McKee, a fearless prosecutor trying a major case in Desiato’s courtroom in four episodes of the show.

Truth Be Told’s Hunter Doohan plays Cranston’s son, a high school senior who is involved in the hit-and-run accident. Michael Stuhlbarg plays crime boss Jimmy Baxter, while Sofia Black D’Elia, Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr. and Hope Davis also star. The Americans’ Margo Martindale recurs, playing Senator Elizabeth Guthrie, the mother of the deceased wife of Cranston’s Michael Desiato, while Amy Landecker, Lilli Kay, Tony Curran, Keith Machekanyanga, Lamar Johnson and Benjamin Flores, Jr. also feature.

The series is being adapted from the Israeli series Kvodo, created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach, produced by Ram Landes and airing on the country’s Yes TV.

The ten-part series, which launches in December, is exec produced by The Good Fight duo Robert and Michelle King and The Night Of’s Peter Moffat, who also writes. Cranston also exec produces.

Moffat serves as showrunner, executive producer and will write multiple episodes, including the first episode. The series is produced by CBS TV Studios in association with Robert and Michelle King’s King Size Productions. Liz Glotzer (The Good Fight), Alon Aranya and Rob Golenberg (Hostages) and James Degus will also serve as executive producers. Edward Berger (Patrick Melrose) directs the first three episodes. Ninio, Mashiach, Landes, Ron Eilon and Danna Stern also serve as executive producers.

Tierney also stars in Showtime’s upcoming series Rust opposite Jeff Daniels. Other recent appearances include in The Report, Beautiful Boy and Anything, as well as the anthology series Electric Dreams, which also featured Cranston. She is best known for her work on ER.

Tierney is repped by United Talent Agency, Untitled Entertainment and The Initiative Group.