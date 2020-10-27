Matt Damon Joins Steven Soderbergh’s HBO Max Movie ‘No Sudden Move’

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Matt Damon will be making an unbilled cameo in Steven Soderbergh’s latest HBO Max crime thriller No Sudden Move.

This reps the ninth time that the Oscar winning Damon has worked with the Oscar winning filmmaker following the Ocean‘s trilogy, Contagion, The Informant, Behind the Candelabra, Unsane and Che Part 2. While Damon is traditionally starring in Soderbergh’s features, it’s not uncommon for him to take on smaller roles which was the case in Unsane and Che Part 2. I hear Damon will be shooting No Sudden Move for two days in Detroit, and he joins the already announced huge ensemble cast that includes Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Amy Seimetz, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Kieran Culkin, Brendan Fraser, Noah Jupe, Bill Duke, Frankie Shaw and Julia Fox.

No Sudden Move is set in 1955 Detroit and centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what ultimate purpose – weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city. Ed Solomon wrote the screenplay and Casey Silver is producing.

Soderbergh has another feature at HBO Max set to drop this year, Let Them All Talk, starring Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen, Dianne Wiest, Lucas Hedges, and Gemma Chan. The drama is about a celebrated author (Streep) who takes a journey with some old friends to have some fun and heal old wounds.

Damon is a five-time Oscar nominee, winning Original Screenplay in 1998 for Good Will Hunting, shared with Ben Affleck. He starred last Oscar season in Ford v. Ferrari as car designer Carroll Shelby, which went on to gross $225.5M at the global box office. Damon recently wrapped Ridley Scott’s 20th Century Studios period drama The Last Duel which he also executive produced and co-wrote with Affleck and Nicole Holofcener. Damon also stars in Tom McCarthy’s upcoming feature drama thriller Stillwater from Amblin/Focus Features. Damon’s feature acting credits from all roles have grossed close to $10 billion at the global box office.

