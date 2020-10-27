Sony, Martin Lawrence & Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media Team For Women’s Hoops Comedy ‘One And Done’

Sony Pictures, Martin Lawrence, Unanimous Media’s Stephen Curry and Erick Peyton, and Brendan O’Brien are teaming on One and Done, a high concept comedy set in the world of women’s basketball. Sony is percolating the project as a star vehicle for Lawrence, who most recently starred for the studio in Bad Boys For Life.

Lauren Tyler is writing the script, based on an original idea by O’Brien, Kyle Pennekamp & Scott Turpel. Rae Proctor and Robert Lawrence are executive producing through Lawrence’s Runteldat Entertainment. Jiao Chen is overseeing the project for Sony Pictures.

“When the opportunity came about for me to be involved with this movie and the sport of women’s basketball, it was an honor. I have always been a fan of the NBA and WNBA and basketball is a game close to my heart. I am looking forward to being part of this project with such a great team of people,” said Lawrence.

Said Unanimous’ Curry and co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Peyton: “One and Done is a story of female empowerment, showcasing how athletics are an important driver in building a one’s confidence. The inspiration of seeing your own skills evolving, and goals becoming a reality, aligns with Unanimous Media’s mission of spotlighting authentic, important stories that will spark conversations. We are thrilled to bring this story to life, working with an incredible creative team and our continued partnership with Sony.”

Aside from his third teamup with Will Smith in Bad Boys For Life, Lawrence’s recent work includes starring with Matthew McConaughey in The Beach Bum, in Neil LaBute’s Death at a Funeral, Wild Hogs, and the Big Momma’s House film series.

O’Brien was most recently hired to write the Point Grey-produced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated feature for Nickelodeon. His other credits include Neighbors, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, and Funny People. Tyler’s script Black Mitzvah made the 2019 Black List and is set up with Andrew Lauren Productions. She most recently staffed on ABC’s Call Your Mother and Peacock’s Rutherford Falls.

Lawrence is repped by UTA, Artists First, and Gang, Tyre; Pennekamp and Turpel are repped by UTA; Tyler is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment, Gersh and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.