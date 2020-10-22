BBC Journalist & Former MSNBC Host Martin Bashir “Seriously Unwell” With Coronavirus Complications

Martin Bashir, the former MSNBC presenter who now works as BBC News’ religion editor, is “seriously unwell” with complications related to coronavirus, according to his employer.

A BBC spokeswoman said: “We are sorry to say that Martin is seriously unwell with Covid-19 related complications. Everyone at the BBC is wishing him a full recovery. We’d ask that his privacy, and that of his family, is respected at this time.”

Bashir is famed for his explosive Panorama interview with Princess Diana in 1995, during which she admitted to an adulterous affair. He also made the 2003 ITV/ABC documentary Living with Michael Jackson, in which the King of Pop’s extraordinary life was laid bare.

Bashir joined the BBC to report on religious affairs in 2016, marking a return to the UK after a spell in America where he hosted ABC’s Nightline show, before joining MSNBC as an anchor.

Bashir famously resigned his MSNBC post in 2013 after making controversial remarks about former U.S. vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin. He called her a “world-class idiot” and suggested on-air that someone might defecate in her mouth.