Margaret Nolan Dies: ‘Goldfinger’ Actress And Model Was 76

Goldfinger actress and model Margaret Nolan died on October 5. She was 76.

Nolan was known as the gold-painted model in the memorable title sequence for the aforementioned 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger in which she also played Bond’s masseuse Dink. In the same here, she also appeared in The popular Beatles pic A Hard Day’s Night Night. In addition, she was seen in the Carry On franchise from 1965 through 1974. She also appeared in Spike Milligan’s Q series as well as the film Ferry Cross the Mersey and Marcel Carné’s 1965 pic Three Rooms in Manhattan. She also appeared in the 2011 Yvonne Deutschman comedy The Power of Three.

Most recently Edgar Wright cast her in his upcoming film Last Night in Soho which was will be released by Focus Features on April 23, 2021. Wright took to Twitter to pay tribute to the actress and model. “It’s my sad duty to report that actress and artist, the magnificent Margaret Nolan has passed away,” he wrote. “She was the middle of Venn diagram of everything cool in the 60’s; having appeared with the Beatles, been beyond iconic in Bond and been part of the Carry On cast too.”

He added, “I worked with her last year as she plays a small role in Last Night In Soho. She was so funny, sharp and, as you might imagine, full of the most amazing stories. I’m so glad I got to know her. My heart goes out to her family and all that loved her. She will be much missed.”

Nolan is survived by her sons Luke O’Sullivan and Oscar Deeks, who is a cinematographer.