Marc Juris Exits As President Of AMC Networks’ WE tv

Marc Juris is stepping down as President and General Manager of WE tv. He will leave the AMC network at the end of the year after seven years in the job. There is no immediate replacement.

“We first worked with Marc many years ago, when he was running original programming for an early version of AMC and then became the general manager who took the network from ad-free to ad-supported, a move that fueled much of the growth and distinction that was to follow,” said Josh Sapan, president and chief executive officer of AMC Networks. “His keen eye for brands and for compelling content have been demonstrated here and elsewhere. He’s recognized as a leader in our industry and for good reason. We wish him nothing but the best as he departs to find his next opportunity.”

The announcement of Juris’ exit comes over a month after the departure of AMC Networks Entertainment Group President Sarah Barnett, with the company’s Entertainment Networks, including WE tv, now reporting to AMC Networks COO Ed Carroll on an interim basis.

“Marc came back to our company in 2013 and had an immediate impact,” Carroll said. “He brought new life to the network, oversaw a major rebranding effort, built on the success of existing shows like Braxton Family Values, brought back Bridezillas – one of the network’s original hits and cultural touchstones – and developed new franchises like Marriage Boot Camp, Growing Up Hip Hope and Love After Lockup, which have driven the network’s growth and success in recent years. He extended WE tv’s Thursday night leadership position on cable to Friday nights as well and leaves the network in a strong competitive position. He is an enormously talented and imaginative developer of brands and content and we will miss him.”

Since Juris joined WE tv in 2013, WE tv has been the #1 cable network with Black women and adults on Thursday nights and more recently became the #1 cable network with these audiences on Friday nights as well.

Before WE tv, Juris led the revamp of CourtTV into truTV as its president, which helped the network crack the cable Top 10 in less than four years with shows like Hardcore Pawn, Impractical Jokers, Storage Hunters, South Beach Tow and many others. Before he joined truTV, Juris was president of FUSE Network, where he led the growth and rebranding of the former MuchMusicUSA. Earlier in his career, he was senior vice president of original programming and later general manager of AMC, where he transitioned the network from ad-free to ad-supported.

“My years at AMC Networks have been among the most rewarding and fulfilling of my entire career. This is a company that has always had an outsized impact by taking chances and having the confidence to make big moves and that has become part of my professional DNA,” Juris said. “I’m thankful for our talented team and very proud of the shows we’ve made and the relationships we have forged with viewers. Our industry is in the midst of profound change and transformation, but the elements that make a good story are universal. I believe in the power of storytelling and look forward to writing the next few chapters of my own, wherever that takes me.”