Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Lovecraft Country’ Season Finale: Everything Comes “Full Circle” In Jaw-Dropping End Of Misha Green’s Socially-Poignant Sci-Fi Horror Fantasy

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Manhunt For A Suspect At Paramount Studios

AP Images

LAPD swarmed the Paramount lot Sunday night.

According to local news reports, the police are pursuing a suspect after an officer-involved shooting on the lot of Paramount Studios. According to eyewitnesses, some 20 police cars were at the scene. A lot of the efforts by law enforcement is concentrated around the New York backlot at the studio, according to people at the scene.

The man, who is said he carrying a knife, was suspected in sex assault case and barricaded inside the lot after resisting arrest, according to law enforcement sources cited by LA Times.

LAPD’s Hollywood Division asked the public to avoid the area of Melrose Avenue and Gower Street due to police activity.

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad