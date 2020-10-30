Management Firm Grandview Promotes Erick Mendoza To Manager

EXCLUSIVE: LA-based management firm Grandview has promoted Erick Mendoza to manager. Mendoza first joined the company as an assistant in 2018, and before that he was at UTA.

His roster of writer clients include Alex Russell (FX’s Dave); Josh Levine (Hulu’s Pen15); Rebecca Hoobler (Fox’s Duncanville); Walter Thompson-Hernández, author of The Compton Cowboys: The New Generation Of Cowboys In America’s Urban Heartland and host of LAist Studios’ California Love podcast; Colin Liddle (Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels) and Paola Villegas Soruco (Stumptown).

The Grandview partners said: “From the moment he joined us, Erick has been wildly impressive in every way. He’s already an excellent representative, an inspiring colleague, and a good friend. We are so excited to work with him as he and his clients continue to tell the greatest of stories.”

Mendoza, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, CA, said: “I am proud to be a part of the Grandview family and look forward to continuing to build a diverse roster of voices. Grandview has helped foster my growth, and I’m very fortunate to work with so many talented colleagues and artists.”