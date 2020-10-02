‘Malcolm Revisited’: Patrisse Cullors, Richie Reseda And Tessa Thompson Set For Drive-In Event

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors will present a one-night-only drive-in event for the performance piece Malcolm Revisited which explores the life, legacy, and impact of this iconic historical figure, as well as his influence on the #BlackLivesMatter movement. The event will kick off October 2 at 8 PM at The Shrine Theatre in Los Angeles. As part of Black Lives Matter’s Get Out The Vote campaign, the event will also include a talkback with Cullors, musician/activist Richie Reseda, and actress Tessa Thompson.

Malcolm Revisited is a new commissioned video work recorded exclusively for REDCAT, CalArts’ downtown center for contemporary arts. The piece is created and produced by Cullors and directed by Satta and co-produced by Slow Blink. Cullors relies on art to reflect social spaces in ways that words fall flat, and she thrives on speaking out through art alongside other inspiring creators. Malcolm Revisited serves as a contribution to #BlackLivesMatter, Malcolm X, and the past and current freedom fighters in this movement for justice.

Malcolm Revisited will also be available to watch on October 2 and 3 at 8PM, exclusively on REDCAT. Black Lives Matters has launched the Get Out the Vote campaign to educate, engage, and mobilize Black voters ahead of the November election and ensure white voters know the truth about Black Lives Matter. As mail-in ballots begin to roll out in California, Black Lives Matter looks to encourage people to vote with confidence by providing information on local elections at the drive-in screening event and submit their ballots by Tuesday, October 27.