‘Making It’: Australia’s Network 10 To Remake Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman NBC Show

NBCUniversal International Studios’ Matchbox Pictures and The Voice Australia producer Eureka Productions are to co-produce an Australian version of Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman’s NBC competition series Making It.

Network 10 has picked up the format, in which Australia’s most talented craftspeople will showcase their skills as they take on a variety of design and creation challenges in the hope of winning an AU $100,000 ($72,000) cash prize.

Making It Australia premieres next year and is executive produced by Dan Munday for Matchbox, and Chris Culvenor and Paul Franklin for Eureka. It will be distributed internationally by NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

Matchbox MD Alastair McKinnon said: “Making It Australia promises to be one of the biggest and most ambitious adaptations in the franchise. As such crafty and proud Aussies, we can’t wait to put our own spin on the format. In a world where we’re spending more time at home and embracing craft and DIY tasks like never before, this show will most certainly resonate with viewers.”

The Australian remake represents the second international adaptation after the format traveled to Finland last year. Emmy-nominated hosts and executive producers Poehler and Offerman lead the original U.S. version, which was renewed for a third season by NBC in January. It is made by Universal Television Alternative Studio, in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.