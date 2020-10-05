Maisie Williams Horror ‘The Owners’ & Alexandra Daddario Thriller ‘Lost Girls And Love Hotels’ Score Int’l Distribution Deals

EXCLUSIVE: Signature Entertainment has picked up UK and Aus/NZ rights out of the Toronto virtual market to Maisie Williams (Game Of Thrones) horror The Owners and Aus/NZ rights to Alexandra Daddario (Baywatch) thriller Lost Girls & Love Hotels.

The deals were negotiated by the company’s Director of Acquisitions and Development Elizabeth Williams.

Directed by French filmmaker Julius Berg (Netflix’s The Forest and Osmosis), home invasion chiller The Owners is is based on the gruesome French comic book Une Nuit De Pleine Lune. Williams plays a young woman who reluctantly agrees to participate in a robbery, but the burglary soon takes a violent turn when the elderly inhabitants turn the table on the young intruders.

From the executive producers of Mandy, the film was acquired from French sales outfit Versatile Films and will be get its UK premiere at genre festival FrightFest in October ahead of its UK release in Q1 before launching in Australia and New Zealand shortly after. RLJE Films has U.S. rights.

Lost Girls & Love Hotels stars Daddario, Takehiro Hira (Giri/Haji) and Carice Van Houten (Game of Thrones) in a tale of love and lust between a haunted American English teacher Margaret (Daddario) and a dashing Yakuza named Kazu (Hira) as their affair tears them apart and reshapes them across Tokyo’s dive bars, alleyways and three-hour love hotels.

Based on screenwriter Catherine Hanrahan’s book of the same name, and directed by William Olsson, the film was acquired from Voltage Pictures and will receive a Q1 release in Australia and New Zealand.

Andrew Nerger, Signature’s Head of International Distribution said: “We are delighted to add these fantastic films to Signature’s growing slate of titles for 2021. The Owners is a fantastic thrill ride with some instantly iconic performances and a plot that keeps you guessing until the end. Lost Girls & Love Hotels is a captivating tale beautifully shot on the dreamlike streets of Tokyo with a stunning performance at its heart by Alexandra Daddario. We can’t wait for audiences in the UK and ANZ to find these films in 2021.”