‘Maid’: Billy Burke Joins Cast Of Netflix Series

EXCLUSIVE: Billy Burke (Revolution) is set to co-star opposite Margaret Qualley and Andie MacDowell in Maid, Netflix’s dramedy series from writer Molly Smith Metzler, John Wells Productions, Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television.

Written by Metzler, Maid is inspired by Stephanie Land’s bestselling memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive. It revolves around Alex (Qualley), a single mother who turns to housekeeping to — barely — make ends meet as she battles against poverty, homelessness, and bureaucracy. Told primarily through her point of view, Maid is described as a beautiful, alive, gritty and inspiring exploration of poverty in America.

Burke will play Han, the father of Alex (Qualley) and the ex-husband of Paula (MacDowell), from whom he is very estranged. A contractor whose life and career was hard hit by alcoholism and the recession, Hank has survived by becoming deeply religious and sobering up. Now remarried with twins, he denies any of the darkness in his past.

In addition to Qualley and MacDowell, Burke joins previously cast Nick Robinson, Anika Noni Rose and Tracy Vilar. Maid is currently filming in Vancouver.

Metzler executive produces and serves as showrunner. Wells and Erin Jontow executive produce with John Wells Prods., along with Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Brett Hedblom via LuckyChap Entertainment, and Land. Maggie Betts is directing. John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment and Warner Bros. TV co-produce.

Burke, who headlined NBC/WBTV’s series Revolution, also co-starred on CBS’ Zoo and recently did an arc on Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star. He is repped by Gersh and Ellen Meyer Management.