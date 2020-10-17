‘Mafia 4 ‘Merica’ Party Game Hosted By SNL’s Taran Killam To Benefit When We All Vote

SNL alumni Taran Killam will host Mafia 4 ‘Merica, an evening of charity and comedy, on Saturday, October 24th, at 7 PM PT/10PM ET via the Looped app. All proceeds from the evening will benefit When We All Vote, a non-profit, nonpartisan organization founded by Michelle Obama and others.

Fred Armisen, Vanessa Bayer, Jillian Bell, Adam Brody, Will Forte, Natasha Lyonne, Bobby Moynihan, Randall Park, Sam Richardson, Andrea Savage, Ben Schwartz, Cobie Smulders and others will play the popular party game Mafia. Audience members will know everyone’s role, but the players will not.

Mafia consists of two secretly predetermined teams, an informed minority (The Mafia), and an uninformed majority (The Villagers). At the start of the game, each player is confidentially assigned a role affiliated with one of these teams (Mafia or Villager).

The game has two alternating phases. First, everyone closes their eyes and The Mafia must decide secretly to eliminate a Villager in the night. Secondly, everyone is told to open their eyes and The Host announces who has been eliminated. Immediately following, the entire group must debate, accuse, argue and lie through their teeth to save themselves until a consensus is made and the group votes to eliminate who they think is one of The Mafia.

The person with the most votes is eliminated, whether they’re rightfully accused as Mafia, or just a lonely Villager. Whatever team can eliminate their opposing side first wins.

