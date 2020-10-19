‘Violation’ Filmmakers Madeleine Sims-Fewer & Dusty Mancinelli Ink With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Madeleine Sims-Fewer and Dusty Mancinelli, whose feature film debut Violation premiered in the Midnight Madness section at this year’s Toronto Film Festival, have signed with WME. The duo co-directed, co-wrote and co-produced the revenge thriller, which also earned Sims-Fewer a TIFF Rising Star award for her starring role.

“Violation” TIFF

Canada-born pair Sims-Fewer and Mancinelli had been making short films since meeting at the 2015 TIFF Talent Lab. The pair’s latest, Chubby, had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival. Their previous shorts include their first, 2017’s Slap Happy, and Woman in Stall.

In Violation, Sims-Fewer plays a woman in an unhappy marriage on a weekend trip with her sister and their husbands at lakeside estate, where unspoken fractures, bottled-up resentments and a violent act are revealed.

The pic, which co-stars Anna Maguire, Obi Abili and Jesse LaVercombe, won awards at both the Calgary and Vancouver film festivals.

Sims-Fewer and Mancinelli remain repped by Independent Talent Group.