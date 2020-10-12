‘Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch Inks With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Madelaine Petsch, who plays Cheryl Blossom on the CW’s Riverdale, has signed with CAA. The move comes as she recently starred and co-produced the indie thriller Sightless, written and directed by Cooper Karl.

Petsch also is one of the faces of Bioré Skincare and on the business side launched a line of sunglasses with Privé Revaux and introduced an athleisure line with Fabletics. She also has 5.8 million subscribers on her YouTube channel where she posts on everything from fitness workouts to day-in-the-life updates.

Her video post in late September chronicling Riverdale‘s return (short-lived) to production on Season 5 in Vancouver has more than 2.5 million views. The Warner Bros TV-produced series, based on the Archie Comics universe, was actually cleared to resume shooting last week after delays in receiving COVID-19 test results for its cast and crew.

Petsch remains managed by Mosaic and lawyered at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson, and Christopher.