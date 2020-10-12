Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

NBCUniversal Non-Scripted Chief Meredith Ahr Exits

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Disney Streamlining Creates Single Media & Entertainment Distribution Unit Led By Kareem Daniel

Read the full story

‘Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch Inks With CAA

Madelaine Petsch CAA
Courtesy of Madelaine Petsch; CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Madelaine Petsch, who plays Cheryl Blossom on the CW’s Riverdale, has signed with CAA. The move comes as she recently starred and co-produced the indie thriller Sightless, written and directed by Cooper Karl.

Petsch also is one of the faces of Bioré Skincare and on the business side launched a line of sunglasses with Privé Revaux and introduced an athleisure line with Fabletics. She also has 5.8 million subscribers on her YouTube channel where she posts on everything from fitness workouts to day-in-the-life updates.

Her video post in late September chronicling Riverdale‘s return (short-lived) to production on Season 5 in Vancouver has more than 2.5 million views. The Warner Bros TV-produced series, based on the Archie Comics universe, was actually cleared to resume shooting last week after delays in receiving COVID-19 test results for its cast and crew.

Petsch remains managed by Mosaic and lawyered at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson, and Christopher.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad