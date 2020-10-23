Macey Chipping, Star Of BBC Series ‘Mystic’, Signs With Inspire Entertainment

Macey Chipping, the star of the BBC series Mystic, based on the best selling YA novels written by Stacy Gregg, has signed with Inspire Entertainment for management.

The series follows Issie (Chipping), a girl who struggles to fit in after moving to New Zealand from the UK with her mother following the death of her father. The series completed eight episodes before the pandemic hit, and will resume production of the remaining five episodes next month in New Zealand.

Chipping’s previous credits include the long running British series Holby City, and she played a young Zoey Deutch in Mark Waters’ Vampire Academy.

Chipping is also represented by The Buttercup Agency in the UK.