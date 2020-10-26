Macao Digital Project Market To Include Cate Blanchett, Christopher Doyle, Eric Khoo & Bruce Lee Movies

The IFFAM Project Market (IPM) will return digitally this December for a fifth edition during the International Film Festival & Awards Macao (December 3-8) with projects produced by Cate Blanchett, Eric Khoo and Camille Gatin. Scroll down for lineup.

According to organizers, a total of 14 projects will comprise the “intensive program of presentations and meetings conducted digitally with members of the global industry from December 3rd – 5th”. The projects will be eligible for four cash awards (listed below).

Projects include acclaimed cinematographer Christopher Doyle’s collaboration with director Jenny Suen on Cate Blanchett-produced comedy Peaches; Eric Khoo-produced Singaporean creature feature Prisoners Of The Pacific; sci-fi Fellow Travellers from The Girl With All The Gifts producer Camille Gatin; and The Dragon Returns, in which Bruce Lee is brought back from his staged death and retirement to save his old friend Chuck Norris from imprisonment.

There has been no recent word from Macao as to whether the festival will be able to go ahead physically this year but given the worldwide travel restrictions and local bans on public gathering it’s likely the event will have to move online too.

IFFAM Project Market 2020

· Ash Valley（白嶺）; director Shu Zhu（朱書）; producer Anderson Le

· Best Served Cold; directors Aaron Cowan, Josephine Luping; producers Aaron Cowan, Josephine Luping

· Death’s Bride; director Antonio Morales; producer Jon Arrospide

· Electric Child; director Simon Jaquemet; producers Michela Pini, Didar Domehri, Titus Kreyenberg

· Entanglement; director Mattie Do; producer Annick Mahnert

· Fellow Travellers; director Haolu Wang（王昊鷺）, producer Camille Gatin

· Kintsugi; directors Diego Lopes, Claudio Bitencourt; producer Diego Lopes

· Marlin; director Maxim Bessmertny（貝馬善）; producer Mário Patrocínio

· Mars Express; director Jérémie Perin; producer Didier Creste

· Peaches; director Jenny Suen（白海）; Coco Francini, Cate Blanchett, Juliette Schrameck, Jonah Greenberg

· Prisoners of the Pacific; director Junxiang Huang（黃俊翔）; producers Junxiang Huang（黃俊翔）, Eric Khoo（邱金海）

· The Darter（鏢手）; director Sam Leong（梁德森）; producer James Poon（潘廸偉）

· The Dragon Returns; director Romeo Candido; producer Romeo Candido

· Titanic Ocean; director Konstantina Kotzamani; producer Maria Drandaki

IFFAM Project Market 2020 Awards

· BEST PROJECT AWARD – $15,000 USD

· BEST CO-PRODUCTION AWARD – $10,000 USD

· CREATIVE EXCELLENT AWARD – $10,000 USD

· MACAO SPIRIT AWARD – $5,000 USD