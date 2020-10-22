Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

UCLA Report Finds Improvement In Diversity Among TV Actors, Majority Of Hollywood Execs Remain White And Male

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Exclusive Q&A: Katzenberg & Whitman On Their Decision To Shut Down Quibi

Read the full story

M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Servant’ Unveils Second Season Trailer, Sets AppleTV+ Date

The second season trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s spooky Servant is out, heralding the AppleTV+ global premiere on January 15, 2021.

New episodes in the ten-episode series will follow each Friday.

Following its suspenseful season one finale, the second season of the thriller takes a supernatural turn. As Leanne returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed, a darker future for all lies ahead.

The cast of Servant includes Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under), Toby Kebbell (Kong: Skull Island, Fantastic Four, Black Mirror), Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones) and Rupert Grint (Harry Potter franchise, Snatch) all reprising their characters for season two.

The series is created by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominated executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop. In addition to executive producers M. Night Shyamalan and Basgallop, Servant is executive produced by Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black and Steve Tisch. Taylor Latham and Patrick Markey serve as co-executive producers.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad