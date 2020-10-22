M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Servant’ Unveils Second Season Trailer, Sets AppleTV+ Date

The second season trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s spooky Servant is out, heralding the AppleTV+ global premiere on January 15, 2021.

New episodes in the ten-episode series will follow each Friday.

Following its suspenseful season one finale, the second season of the thriller takes a supernatural turn. As Leanne returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed, a darker future for all lies ahead.

The cast of Servant includes Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under), Toby Kebbell (Kong: Skull Island, Fantastic Four, Black Mirror), Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones) and Rupert Grint (Harry Potter franchise, Snatch) all reprising their characters for season two.

The series is created by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominated executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop. In addition to executive producers M. Night Shyamalan and Basgallop, Servant is executive produced by Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black and Steve Tisch. Taylor Latham and Patrick Markey serve as co-executive producers.