‘Lumberjanes’ Animated TV Series Based On Boom! Comics From Noelle Stevenson Eyed By HBO Max

An animated series adaptation of BOOM! Studios Eisner Award-winning Lumberjanes comic books and graphic novels is headed to HBO Max. I hear the WarnerMedia streamer landed the rights to the books in a competitive situation in July; according to sources the deal is still in negotiations.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power developer Noelle Stevenson, one of the co-creators of the Lumberjanes comic books, is set to adapt and executive produce the project, which I hear has a script-to-series commitment. I hear the idea is to launch Lumberjanes with an hour-long special, to be written and directed by Stevenson.

photo credit: Eric Charbonneau

The graphic novels, co-created by Shannon Watters, Grace Ellis, Brooklyn Allen, and Stevenson, follow five friends– April, Jo, Mal, Molly, and Ripley—during their first summer at Miss Quinzella Thiskwin Penniquiqul Thilstle Crumpet’s Camp for Hardcore Lady Types. These new cabinmates soon discover that there’s more to this camp than earning badges, and that their camp director is harboring a secret that is the key to answering a mystery as old as the camp itself. Throughout their summer these hardcore lady types will have to overcome obstacles involving supernatural creatures and cabin rivalries, proving that some campfire stories are real and also learning the true meaning of friendship.

Ross Richie and Stephen Christy will executive produce the series for BOOM! Studios. BOOM’s Mette Norkjaer is expected to co-executive produce along with Watters, Ellis, and Allen.

The Lumberjanes comic book and graphic novel series has sold over 1.5 million copies worldwide since launching in 2014. Lumberjanes has run for over 75 issues and 20 graphic novels, won multiple Eisner Awards including the award for Best New Series, and won the GLAAD award for Outstanding Comic Book. Abrams Books has also published a tie-in series of young adult prose novels written by award-winning author Mariko Tamaki with illustrations by Brooklyn Allen.

Stevenson is coming off of developing and showrunning 52 episodes of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power for Netflix and Dreamworks Animation, receiving an Emmy and GLAAD Award nominations. She also wrote and illustrated the Eisner Award-winning graphic novel Nimona, which is being adapted as an animated feature by Disney’s Blue Sky Animation division for a 2022 release. In March 2020 HarperTeen released her most recent graphic novel, The Fire Never Goes Out: A Memoir in Pictures.

BOOM! Studios, which controls the largest library of comic book and graphic novel IP outside of Marvel and DC Comics, sold an adaptation of their graphic novel Snow Blind to Apple in a bidding war, with Jake Gyllenhall attached to star and produce. In May, Disney+ announced an 8-episode straight-to-series adaptation of R.L. Stine’s graphic novel series Just Beyond to be written by Seth Grahame-Smith. In April, the company also signed a first-look television deal with Netflix for both live action and animated TV adaptations of titles from their IP library.

Stevenson is repped by APA, Charlie Olsen of Inkwell Management, and Matt Sugarman of Weintraub Tobin. BOOM! Studios is repped by UTA and Matt Saver.