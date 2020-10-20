‘Lovecraft Country’ Hits Series High Ratings With Epic Season Finale

The season finale of Misha Green’s Lovecraft Country on HBO has found an audience — a very loyal audience. With creative, action-packed storytelling and a fantastic cast, how could it not? The socially-minded sci-fi horror fantasy netted a series high of 1.5 million viewers on Sunday night.

The season finale (read the recap here) of the freshman series hit viewership highs on both linear and digital with 881,000 viewers tuning into the 9pm telecast which was 16% up from the series debut. On the digital side, there was almost a 90% increase from the season premiere.

On HBO Max, more subscribers viewed the finale of Lovecraft Country in its first day of availability than any other new episode of an original series on the streaming platform to date. On top of all that, Lovecraft Country has taken the #1 spot on HBO Max when it comes to original series. The first episode is currently approaching a staggering 10 million viewers.

When it comes to social, the shocking season finale was trending at #1 on Twitter within the first 10 minutes of its airing and generated 369.8K total night-of social interactions — the most of any episode of the series. Ranked on total organic interactions, Lovecraft Country is the #1 most talked-about primetime drama series programs across all of TV year-to-date (this excludes series with less than 5 episodes in 2020 thus far) and the #2 most talked-about primetime scripted series across all of TV year-to-date, behind only HBO’s Insecure.

Even though Lovecraft Country has finished its run (fingers are crossed for season 2), HBO will be airing a behind the scenes look with Crafting Lovecraft Country. The special will debut October 26 at 11:45pm ET and featuring exclusive interviews with showrunner and executive producer Misha Green, along with the series cast and crew. The special will give audiences a look inside the production of the series and spotlight the historical references woven in the show. The special will also be available on HBO Max. Watch the promo below.

Based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff, Lovecraft Country follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he journeys with his childhood friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) on a road trip from Chicago across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father Montrose (Michael Kenneth Williams). Their search-and-rescue turns into a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and monstrous creatures that could be ripped from an H.P. Lovecraft paperback. The series is produced by Misha Green, J.J. Abrams, Jordan Peele, Bill Carraro, Yann Demange (who also directed Episode 1), Daniel Sackheim (who also directed Episodes 2 and 3) and David Knoller (executive producer on Episode 1). It is Produced by afemme, Inc., Bad Robot Productions and Monkeypaw Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.