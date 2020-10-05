‘Lovecraft Country’s Jamie Chung Named Ambassador Of HBO’s Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short Film Competition

Lovecraft Country actress Jamie Chung has been set at the next ambassador and spokesperson for HBO’s fifth annual Asian Pacific American Visionaries (APAV) short film competition. Previous ambassadors have included Executive Producer of Cinemax’s Warrior Shannon Lee, Insecure’s Sujata Day, Westworld’s Leonardo Nam and Silicon Valley’s Jimmy O. Yang. Submissions will open on January 1, 2021, at 9AM PST and will close April 1 at 11:59PM PST.

HBO Visionaries provides a platform for emerging filmmakers to share their unique and diverse perspectives of the community. APAV looks to showcase storytellers of Asian and Pacific Islander descent and awards the top three winners cash prizes and the opportunity to have their projects premiere on HBO and available to stream on HBO Max following their theatrical screening at the 2021 Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival.

Filmmakers and storytellers interested in participating to the competition will submit projects revolving around this year’s theme which is “taking the lead”.

“I’m so honored to be an ambassador for the HBO APA Visionaries Short Film Competition,” said Chung. “It’s a great opportunity for the next generation of Asian American Storytellers to showcase their work and tell meaningful authentic stories. A stepping stone to continue making waves of change!”

“At HBO, we are proud to see how much the APA Visionaries competition has grown and the impact it has created in the industry,” added Jackie Gagne, SVP Multicultural Marketing, WarnerMedia. “Heading into the fifth year of the visionaries competition, we are excited to continue elevating unique experiences and highlighting the unsung talent and diversity of storytellers that exists within the Asian Pacific American community.”

Submission criteria for HBO Visionaries includes:

Running time: 10-15 minutes, inclusive of credits

Films must have been directed by a person of Asian or Pacific Islander descent

Director must be a resident of one of the 50 United States or Washington, D.C.

Films must be in the English language or contain English subtitles (common phrases acceptable)

Film must not be publicly available online through September 30, 2021

Films must have commenced principal photography on or after January 1, 2020

Films must not have had any previous exhibition on broadcast or cable

Films must be live-action narratives

Employees of HBO and other WarnerMedia entity and their immediate family members are not eligible to participate

Judges for the competition include HBO executives and representatives from leading Asian American media organizations including the Center for Asian American Media (CAAM), the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment (CAPE) and Visual Communications. For complete details visit www.hbovisionaries.com and watch the video below.