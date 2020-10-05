‘Love Island’ To Be Adapted By Discovery In Italy

ITV Studios hit Love Island is to get its 18th international remake after Discovery commissioned an Italian version of the reality show.

Fremantle will adapt the show for Discovery and it will premiere next year. It follows the likes of CBS in the U.S. remaking the BAFTA-winning dating format, in which singletons pair up in a sun-drenched villa.

Maarten Meijs, president global entertainment at ITV Studios, said: “Following another successful season in the U.S. and recently announced new commissions in Nigeria to Spain, Love Island successfully travels the world at a fast pace.

“There is a high demand for this format, evidenced by already 4 new commissions this year. We look forward to working with Discovery as we have already seen that the show works equally well across linear, digital and catch-up platforms.”

The deal was brokered by Laura Rhodarmer, SVP licensing global entertainment at ITV Studios.