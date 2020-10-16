‘Love After Lockup’ Sets Premiere Ratings Highs In Season 3 Midseason Opener On WE TV

WE tv’s Love After Lockup came back strong with its Friday, Oct. 9 Season 3 midseason premiere.

The episode drew 1.3 million viewers in Live+3, 780K of them in the adults 25-54 demographic and 635K among adults 18-49. These were franchise high marks in total viewers, adults 25-54 and 18-49 as well as women 25-54 and 18-49 across all Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup premieres.

Versus the Season 3 debut on July 17, the midseason opener was up double-digits among viewers and key demos, +35% in women 18-49, +31% in women 25-54, +26% in adults 25-54, and +30% in total viewers. Additionally, last Friday’s premiere marked the first time Love After Lockup eclipsed E! reality stalwart Keeping Up With the Kardashians in all demos and total viewers.

Love After Lockup, which airs Friday nights at 9 PM, follows newly released prisoners and their significant others who are hoping to make their way to the altar. The series is produced by Sharp Entertainment. Executive Producers are Matt Sharp, Dan Adler and Alan Madison. Lauren P. Gellert, Kate Farrell are Executive Producers for WE tv.

The Love After Lockup franchise drove WE tv to become the No. 1 cable network on Friday in Q3 in adults 18-49 and 25-54 and women 18-49.