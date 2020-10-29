Los Angeles Public Schools Out Until At Least January, Officials Say

Schools will not reopen in the Los Angeles Unified School District until at least January, officials said in a published interview, citing COVID-19 infection rates.

The leaders of the LAUSD told the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday that switching from the current virtual-learning system to on-campus studies would be too disruptive at this point. The fall semester ends in December.

“If you look at a calendar, it would be difficult to do,” said Board of Education President Richard Vladovic. “I think best-case scenario is there’ll be some form of return in January, whatever that is. It’s more complicated than anyone could imagine on a school site – the complexities and the interrelationships, because of our varied instructional programming.”

LA Unified is the largest public school district in California and the second largest in the nation. It operates 1,302 schools that serve more than 735,000 students and employs 26,000 teachers.

Many California schools have been using online learning since March. However, neighboring counties including Orange and Ventura have allowed students to come back for in-person learning, and several school districts in Los Angeles County have allowed in-person classes for kindergarten through second grade.