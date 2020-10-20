FilmLA Says 17 Movies, TV Series & Reality Shows Are Shooting On Location Or Recently Wrapped In L.A.

EXCLUSIVE: The latest crop of projects that are currently filming on location or have recently wrapped in greater Los Angeles includes five feature films, five TV dramas and seven reality shows, according to FilmLA, the city and county’s film permit office.

The five TV series are NCIS, Animal Kingdom, On the Verge, L.A. Undercover and Mayans M.C.

The five feature films are Limbo, Soggy Bottom, Waking Up Dead, Without Remorse and Night Teeth.

The reality shows include Dancing with the Stars, Dog Impossible, The Con, Wheeler Dealers, Botched, Celebrity IOU and Guy’s Grocery Games Delivery.

Commercials shooting around town, or recently wrapped, include ads for the NFL, Facebook, Bank of America, Toyota, Nissan, CIGNA and Harry & David.

FilmLA’s third-quarter report noted that the film Dog, and TV series The Rookie, This Is Us, Good Trouble, Animal Kingdom, S.W.A.T., Snowfall, Lucifer and Mayans M.C. had all shot here during Q3 2020, when on-location filming in the region began a slow rebound. Despite the improved production outlook, FilmLA president Paul Audley said there is “No way it will be back at normal numbers this year, or until next spring at the earliest.”

FilmLA data does not include production that occurs on certified sound stages or on-location in jurisdictions not served by the agency.