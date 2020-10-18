Los Angeles Dodgers And Atlanta Braves Set To Face Off In NLCS Game 7, World Series On The Line

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrates with teammates after making a leaping catch at the wall on a ball hit by Marcell Ozuna of the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning in Game 6 of the NL Championship Series on Oct. 17, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (Kyodo via AP Images) ==Kyodo

There is no tomorrow for one team between the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Atlanta Braves, who meet tonight in a winner-take-all Game 7 in the National League Championship Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The victor will meet the Tampa Bay Rays at the same stadium starting Tuesday. A limited number of fans have been allowed in to watch the games, but it will be a far cry from home field advantage for either team. The game is televised on Fox, with an anticipated 5:15 PM start.

The Dodgers will start 23-year-old pitcher Dustin May, who only threw two innings in Game 5. The Braves will counter with right-hander Ian Anderson. But expect both managers to empty their bullpens early and often, with even Dodgers ace starter Clayton Kershaw being trotted out if needed, despite having pitched Thursday.

The Dodgers have momentum, having won 3-1 on Saturday to even the series.