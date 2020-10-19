Dodgers-Braves Game 7 Hits Best LCS Overnight Rating Since 2017

It was a great Sunday night for the L.A. Dodgers as they defeated the Atlanta Braves 4-3 to secure their ticket to their third World Series in four years. On top of that, NLCS Game 7 delivered another milestone as the matchup delivered its best LCS overnight rating since 2017.

Game 7 delivered a 6.9/14 rating across Fox and FS1 which marks the best rating for an LCS game on any network since Game 7 of the 2017 ALCS (7.1/13). The showdown was also received a major 41% boost over Game 7 of the 2018 NLCS (4.9/9).

The game also proved that Los Angeles loves and supports their sports team as the L.A. market drove overnight ratings (18.4/35). Dodger fans showed up making Game 7 the best NLCS telecast on record — and the best for any LCS game in 15 years.

Atlanta also showed up to support the Braves despite their defeat. The Atlanta market fueled overnight ratings (21.1/39), making it the best Braves game in nearly 16 years.