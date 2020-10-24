Los Angeles County Coronavirus Update: Public Health Reports 17 New Deaths, 2,173 Additional COVID-19 Cases With Data Backlog

Los Angeles Department of Public Health has confirmed 17 new deaths and 2,173 additional cases of coronavirus on Saturday. The latest numbers of new cases also include an estimated 1,200 backlogged cases, officials say.

Along with the new deaths and positive cases, L.A. Public Health also reported 770 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 29% of patients receiving treatment in the ICU. With the current stats, L.A. county continues to remain stable with under 800 daily hospitalizations since mid-September.

Saturday’s additional case daily count sees a decrease from Friday’s, which showed 2,773 new cases, and a significant dip from Thursday’s 3,600 new cases. The past three updates have reflected the County’s data backlog.

Public Health shared that it anticipates receiving additional backlog test data and results over the next few days, which may result in higher case numbers.

As of Saturday, Public Health has identified 298,937 positive COVID-19 cases and a total of 6,989 deaths in Los Angeles County.

The latest update comes a day after the United States broke its own single-day case record as officials reported 83,757 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The previous single-day record was 77,362 back in July.