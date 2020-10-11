Los Angeles County Coronavirus Update: Public Health Confirms 28 New Deaths, 1,285 Positive Cases

Los Angeles County Public Health reported 28 new deaths and an additional 1,285 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. L.A. county is also seeing 701 current hospitalizations.

The latest update from Los Angeles County officials come as the United States goes into its third consecutive day of over 50,000 new COVID-19 cases daily. Saturday’s numbers continue the small ups and downs of daily cases and deaths. On Friday L.A. Public Health reported about 30 fewer additional cases and 15 fewer deaths related to the coronavirus.

Thursday, however, marked a one-day spike the scale of which has not been seen since Aug. 22, with 1,645 new cases.

In addition to brand new statistics, Saturday’s L.A. Public Health announcement came with reminders of how wineries, bars and restaurants could help minimize the spread of COVID-19 throughout the county. Among the measures are limiting seating capacity, ensuring customers and staff are wearing face coverings and maintaining proper social distance when possible.

COVID-19 Daily Update:

October 10, 2020

New Cases: 1,285 (281,165 to date)

New Deaths: 28 (6,768 to date)

Current Hospitalizations: 701 pic.twitter.com/CQVuTJWl5T — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) October 10, 2020