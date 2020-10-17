Los Angeles Coronavirus Update: Officials Report 10 New Deaths, 953 Positive Cases

Los Angeles Public Health reported 10 new deaths due to COVID-19 on Saturday. The latest update shows a drop in the death count from Friday’s numbers and also confirms an additional 953 positive COVID-19 cases.

The positive cases count dropped from Friday’s of 1,072, but the low number can be attributed to several missing reports, L.A. Public Health confirmed. 746 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, with 24% of patients in the ICU.

To date, Los Angeles County has a total of 6,863 deaths and has confirmed 288,136 positive cases of COVID-19.

With nearly a thousand new positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday alone, Los Angeles county continues to see high transmission rates of the infectious disease and will remain in Tier 1, the most restrictive tier, in the state’s plans of reopening. L.A. officials continue to urge residents to wear face coverings in public spaces and to maintain safe social distance when possible.

But as the holidays begin to roll around, officials have updated the Health Officer order to match with State guidelines regarding private gatherings. Officials limited gatherings to those with attendees from three or fewer households. Visitors must also wear face coverings when they are in close contact, except while eating and drinking, and must stay at least six feet apart.