‘Long Island Medium’s Theresa Caputo Launches Podcast With Acast

EXCLUSIVE: You’d imagine she saw this coming… Theresa Caputo, star of TLC’s Long Island Medium, is launching her own podcast.

Caputo, whose reality series has run for 14 seasons on the Discovery-owned cable network, has struck a deal with podcast company Acast for Hey Spirit! The show will launch on October 15.

The practicing medium will see Caputo continue her work in audio format. She says she will “channel the souls of those who have passed” as well as conduct Q&As with people from around the world in the new show. She will help guests work through their grief and will see fans and guest celebrities get a reading.

The podcast is produced by Audiation and Mullin Management.

Long Island Medium, produced by Magilla Entertainment, has aired over 175 episodes since 2011. Its last season – season 14 – aired between October and December 2019. Elsewhere, her new book Good Mourning: Moving Through Everyday Losses with Wisdom from the Other Side, will be published by HarperCollins from October 6.

“I’m so excited about doing a podcast with Acast,” she said. “I’m thrilled that I’ll be able to connect with people from all over the world in this new format.”

“Podcasts allow people to form relationships with listeners in this very intimate, personal way, by stripping everything else away and simply using their voice,” said Rebecca Steinberg, content development manager at Acast. “Hey Spirit! brings to life Theresa’s work as she guides people through their most vulnerable moments, welcoming listeners in to her intuition and her sensitivity.”