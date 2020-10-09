Lionsgate Pushes ‘Fatale’ & ‘Voyagers’ To 2021

Further meltdown here of the immediate theatrical release schedule with Lionsgate pushing their current Oct. 30 thriller Fatale to first quarter 2021 and the Colin Farrell-Lily Rose Depp sci-fi movie Voyagers off its Wednesday Nov. 25 release date to next year as well.

Blame Regal largely closing, as well as New York and Los Angeles’ purgatory. The interesting thing will be to see is if both markets reopen by November — who’ll move back?

Deon Taylor directed Fatale which stars Hilary Swank; the movie about a married man who is tricked by a female police detective into a murder scheme.

Voyagers from The Upside filmmaker Neil Burger follows a crew of astronauts on a multi-generational mission who descend into paranoia and madness, not knowing what is real or not.

Last film standing on Nov. 25 is Universal/Dreamworks Animation’s The Croods: A New Age which is eyeing a PVOD drop come Christmas.