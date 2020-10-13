Click to Skip Ad
Lily Sheen Joins Nicolas Cage Lionsgate Action Comedy ‘The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent’

SUSAN SHACTER

EXCLUSIVE: Lily Sheen has boarded Lionsgate Nicolas Cage action self parody The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Sheen will play Cage’s daughter Addy in the feature and joins Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish and Sharon Horgan who round out the cast. Pic is scheduled to lense this fall.

In the movie, Cage, playing fictionalized version of himself, must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a super fan (Pascal). When things take a wildly dangerous turn, Cage is forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the Academy Award winning iconic actor must take on the role of a lifetime: himself.
Tom Gormican is directing from a script he co-wrote with Kevin Etten. The producers are Kevin Turen, Kristin Burr and Mike Nilon. The project is being overseen at Lionsgate by James Myers and Brady Fujikawa.
Sheen is represented by UTA and managed by Brett Goldstein at Brett Goldstein Management.
