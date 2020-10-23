Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski & Tom Pelphrey Join ‘Outer Range’ Mystery Drama Series For Amazon

EXCLUSIVE: Lili Taylor (Perry Mason), Tamara Podemski (Four Sheets to the Wind) and Tom Pelphrey (Ozark) are set as series regulars opposite Josh Brolin in Amazon’s mystery drama Outer Range, from playwright Brian Watkins, Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment and Amazon Studios.

Created by Watkins, Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness.

Taylor will portray Cecilia Abbott, the matriarch of the Abbott family. Cecilia is a woman of deep faith, which she finds tested as never before. Podemski will play Deputy Sheriff Joy. A life-long cop, Joy is running for county sheriff, and is the first gay Native American to ever do so in Wyoming. Pelphrey is Perry Abbott, the dutiful, eldest Abbott son, who is torn up inside by the lingering mystery of his missing wife.

Watkins and Brolin executive produce with Zev Borow, Heather Rae, and Plan B Entertainment. The series falls under Amazon Studios’ overall deal with Plan B Entertainment.

Taylor recently appeared in the HBO limited series Perry Mason, and can currently be seen in the independent feature Paper Spiders, as well as the Netflix series Chambers. She’s repped by Untitled Entertainment and APA.

Podemski received the Special Jury Prize for Acting at the Sundance Film Festival for her role in Four Sheets to the Wind. She recently played Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s romantic interest in the HBO comedy Run and starred in the family drama Unsettled. She also recently resumed her role of Alison Trent in the Canadian drama series, Coroner. Podemski is repped by TalentWorks and Edna Talent Management.

Pelphrey will star as Joseph Mankiewicz in David Fincher’s Netflix film, Mank. Most recently, he was seen in season three of the Emmy-winning series Ozark, playing Wendy Byrde’s (Laura Linney) brother Ben. Pelphrey is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.