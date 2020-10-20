Lil Rel Howery Named Head Of Comedy At KweliTV

EXCLUSIVE: Stand-up comedian Lil Rel Howery is about to lead the charge when it comes to comedy at kweliTV. The Get Out star has been named Head of Comedy for the SVOD platform for global indie Black cinema.

Howery will team with kweliTV Founder and CEO DeShuna Spencer to securing new comedy content for distribution as well as partnerships and other opportunities in the comedy space. In addition, Howery will be at the forefront of kweliTV’s future plans to produce original comedy programming as the platform grows.

In celebration of Howery’s new role, kweliTV has launched the new monthly channel “Comedy Curated by Lil Rel,” which includes films, series, stand-up comedy programming and more from up and coming Black comics of all ages from across the globe. As the channel title entails, it will be curated by Howery.

“I’m really excited to put my executive hat on and give opportunities to amazing talented people of color,” said Howery. “I feel like being Head of Comedy at kweliTV puts me in a position to give a home to some of the thriving Black comedic talent around the world. DeShuna has done an amazing job with kweliTV so far and I’m excited to joins forces with her to enhance what’s already at this important and great streaming service.”

“We’re delighted that Lil Rel will be bringing his comedic and business talents to kweliTV. This has been a tumultuous year for the nation — particularly for the Black community,” adds Spencer. “Comedy is a form of healing, and we need laughter now more than ever. This collaboration will not only be a game changer for kweliTV but also for up ands coming black creatives across the globe.”

A journalist and filmmaker, Spencer founded kweliTV. “Kweli” translates to “truth” in Swahili and the platform’s mission is to curate content that is a true reflection of the global Black experience. KweliTV includes a diverse slate of films, series, documentaries and children’s programming showcases the rich history and diverse culture of the global Black community with new award-winning and film festival-vetted films and documentaries added the first of every month. The fast-growing, ad-free kweliTV is available via its website as well as DistroTV, Comcast Xfinity, Roku, Amazon Fire, Android TV, AppleTV, iOS, GooglePlay for Android and Chromecast.

Howery is a busy man. He appears in the forthcoming action-comedy Free Guy as well as Shaka King’s Fred Hampton biopic Judas and the Black Messiah alongside Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield. He will also host NBC’s adaptation of British game show Small Fortune.