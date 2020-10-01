Lifetime Sets New “Stop Breast Cancer For Life” PSA Featuring Vanessa Lachey, Kelly Rowland, Melissa Joan Hart And More

EXCLUSIVE: Lifetime has announced the star-studded lineup for its annual “Stop Breast Cancer For Life” campaign to kick off National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Joining the network’s annual PSA this year are Kelly Rowland, Vanessa Lachey, Melissa Joan Hart and Ali Stoker.

Stop Breast Cancer For Life, which is now in its 26th year, seeks to support breast cancer research and aims to remind women to get their mammograms as the procedure can be a life-saving one.

“The Breast Cancer Research Foundation has been proud to partner with Lifetime and their Stop Breast Cancer for Life campaign for more than 25 years,” said Myra Biblowit, President and CEO, Breast Cancer Research Foundation. “Together, we have reached millions of people and helped drive tangible change by fueling life-saving research. We applaud Lifetime’s unwavering commitment to our shared mission: ending breast cancer once and for all.”

Throughout October, Lifetime will share short-form stories from people with first-hand experience with the illness. Hughes is set to discuss her mother Valencia’s diagnosis, Cedars-Sinai oncologist Dr. Philomena F. McAndrew will share what it’s like to treat breast cancer patients during COVID-19, and the network will share the stories of its very own Acting Chairman Abbe Raven and head of publicity and public affairs Kannie Yu LaPack. Raven privately battled the disease in 2011 while CEO and Yu LaPack underwent a double mastectomy this year.

As part of the yearly campaign, the message about breast cancer awareness will also spread to A&E and HISTORY where a new PSA will feature Live Rescue‘s Matt Iseman, Dan Flynn and Garon Mosby.

For more than 25 years Lifetime’s Stop Breast Cancer For Life initiative has offered patients and their loved the most up-to-date information, becoming a leading advocate for breast cancer patients and breast cancer awareness.

“Lifetime’s commitment to this cause has always been core to the brand. The health of our loved ones is more important than ever, especially as we face the obstacles and uncertainties brought on by Covid-19, ” said Paul Buccieri, President, A+E Networks Group. “As many of us have personally been affected by breast cancer, I’m extremely proud that Lifetime is continuing to bring awareness for the need for annual mammograms and breast cancer research as we endeavor to make positive change.”

Watch Lifetime’s new Stop Breast Cancer For Life PSA above.