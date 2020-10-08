LevelFILM Boards 6-Part Short Form LGBT Series ‘I Am Syd Stone’

EXCLUSIVE: Following its world premiere at the Inside Out LGBT Film Festival, six-part digital series I Am Syd Stone has landed domestic distribution and intentional sales in a deal with Toronto-based LevelFILM.

The series, which sprung from the 2014 Iris Prize nominated short film of the same name, is based on Theriault’s own experiences circumventing his sexuality within the film industry as an actor. The show follows a washed-up Hollywood heartthrob as he enters a secret affair, the ensuing drama potentially derailing his life and career.

The series is one of several projects funded through Telefilm Canada’s 2019 Talent to Watch program. Denis and Gharrett are one of the only teams in their funding year to have completed principal photography before the pandemic hit, allowing them to complete the show over the winter and spring remotely. Worldwide streaming rights are available.

“I Am Syd Stone combines incredible writing and a star-making performance by Travis Nelson,” said Michael Baker, levelFILM. “We are excited to move into the web series space with I Am Syd Stone and look forward to bringing this engaging drama to audiences at home.”