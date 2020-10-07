‘Black Panther’ Star Letitia Wright To Feature In Season 2 Of Channel 4’s Dominic Savage Series ‘I Am’

Black Panther and Small Axe star Letitia Wright is to headline an episode in Season 2 of Channel 4’s female-led anthology drama series I Am from BAFTA-winning director Dominic Savage.

Wright leads the cast of I Am Danielle and is joined by co-stars CJ Beckford and Sophia Brown. It follows Channel 4 previously announcing that Suranne Jones would feature in Season 2.

Produced by Me+You Productions, Savage writes each episode of I Am in collaboration with the leading actor, for whom the story has a personal resonance.

Channel 4 offered little insight on the I Am Danielle storyline, but Wright said: “Collaborating with Dominic Savage has been an amazing experience. His unique and sensitive style of directing has stretched me as an artist. I’m so proud that we came together on a story that we both felt was important to explore.”

The BAFTA-nominated first season featured Vicky McClure in I Am Nicola; Samantha Morton in I Am Kirsty; and Gemma Chan in I Am Hannah.

Executive producers are Richard Yee and Savage, with Channel 4 head of drama, Caroline Hollick, and head of development Gemma Boswell overseeing the project. The series is produced by Me+You co-founder Krishnendu Majumdar and Josh Hyams. Sky Studios co-funds, with sales handled by NBCU Global Distribution.