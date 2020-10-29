Letitia Wright, Jamie Bell And Michael K. Williams To Star In BRON Studios And Anthony Mandler’s ‘Surrounded’

EXCLUSIVE: Letitia Wright, Jamie Bell and Michael K. Williams will star in BRON Studios’ Surrounded with Anthony Mandler directing. The film is set to begin production in New Mexico in November.

This is a co-production BRON, who will co-produce along with Blackhand Media Production, in association with Mandalay Pictures, 3.16 Productions and Creative Wealth Media. This is the first film from Blackhand Media, a partnership between Director/Producer Anthony Mandler and BRON Studios. The pic is being produced by BRON’s Aaron L. Gilbert, Mandler and Derek Iger for Blackhand, Mandalay’s Jason Michael Berman, and Wright and Ade O’Adesina of 3.16. Jason Cloth, William Green and Aaron Ginsberg are the executive producers. Brent Morris is the line producer/UPM.

Andrew Pagana and Justin Thomas penned the script.

The film is set five years after the Civil War, where former Buffalo Soldier Moses “Mo” Washington travels West to lay claim on a gold mine bequeathed by her late slaveowner father. It is a mean, dangerous world for an unaccompanied Black woman and so Mo travels into the deep frontier disguised as a man. After her stagecoach is ambushed, she is tasked with holding a dangerous outlaw captive and must survive the day when the bandit’s gang tries to free him.

“I couldn’t be more excited that Surrounded is the first film under my partnership with Aaron L. Gilbert’s BRON and the Blackhand Media banner,” said Mandler. “I’ve always loved the Western genre and the opportunity to tell this story from the eyes of a black female during the Wild West is an honor.”

Mandler’s feature film directorial debut, Monster, based on the best-selling young adult novel by award-winning author Walter Dean Meyers, and starring Kelvin Harrison Jr., John David Washington and Jeffrey Wright, will be released on Netflix in 2021.

Wright is best known for her scene-stealing break-out role of Suri in Marvel’s Black Panther. She reprised the role in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. She can be seen next in Death on the Nile.

Bell was most recently seen as Bernie Taupin in the Elton John biopic Rocketman. He can be seen next opposite Michael B. Jordan in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse.

Williams was just seen in HBO’s Lovecraft Country opposite Jonathan Majors. On the film side he was seen in Motherless Brooklyn and Arkansas.

Wright is repped by the Identity Agency Group, Bell is repped by UTA and 3 Arts Entertainment, Williams is repped by ICM Partners and Silver Lining Entertainment. Mandler is repped by UTA and Management 360.