Lesley Manville & Isabelle Huppert Pic ‘Mrs Harris Goes To Paris’ Underway In Budapest For EOne

eOne is underway on Mrs Harris Goes To Paris, the period feature starring Oscar nominated pair Lesley Manville and Isabelle Huppert. Shoot is taking place in Budapest, Hungary, before transferring to London and Paris.

The project is based on Paul Gallico’s novella and is being directed by Anthony Fabian from a screenplay adapted by Carroll Cartwright, Anthony Fabian, and Keith Thompson with additional writing by Olivia Hetreed. It tells the story of a widowed cleaning lady in 1950s London who falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress, and decides that she must have one of her own. The cast also features Jason Isaacs, Lambert Wilson, and Alba Baptista.

Xavier Marchand (Moonriver Content), Guillaume Benski (Superbe Films) and Anthony Fabian (Elysian Films), will produce the feature, with Daniel Kresmery and Jonathan Halperyn of Hungary-based Hero Squared co-producing. Philippe Carcassonne and Lesley Manville will executive produce.

eOne will finance and distribute the film with Cofiloisirs providing the credit facility. Support comes from the National Film Institute – Hungary, in collaboration with the House of Dior.