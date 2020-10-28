Los Feliz House Where Leno And Rosemary LaBianca Were Slain By Manson Gang Back On Market

UPDATE, OCTOBER 28: The site of the infamous murder of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca by the Charles Manson gang is back on the market. Zak Bagans, the star of the Travel Channel’s Ghost Adventures, bought the house last year when it was listed at $1.98 million.
Bagans reportedly bought the home for a film production. But while living there, he claims that he decided the project should not move forward out of respect for the LaBianca family.
The two-bedroom, two-bath home is now listed for $2.2 million.
UPDATE: The house owned by Manson gang murder victims Leno and Rosemary LaBianca has been sold to Zak Bagans, the star of the Travel Channel’s Ghost Adventures.
The listing appears just under a month before the 50th anniversary of the notorious murders and weeks before the era is again remembered in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood.
The house at 3311 Waverly Drive in the Los Feliz section of Los Angeles was the site of the Aug. 9, 1969 LaBianca murders. They were in the second wave of attacks by the Charles Manson gang, following the gruesome slaying of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four other people the night before in Beverly Hills. The Manson gang allegedly attended a party at a house next door to the LaBianca home and randomly selected them for execution in hopes of fomenting a race war.
Built in 1922, the two-bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Waverly Drive home has 1,655 square feet and a backyard with patio and pool. It has been sold several times since the infamous murder, the last sale occurring in 1998 for $375,000.
Despite the long gap between the LaBianca murders and today, real estate agent notes warn, “Please research before showing.” The house is listed with Robert Giambalvo of Redfin.
