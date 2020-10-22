Lena Headey And Luke Wilson Join Cast Of ‘New-Gen’ Animated Series

EXCLUSIVE: Lena Headey and Luke Wilson have joined the voice cast of the sci-fi animation series New-Gen, based on the Marvel comic book series by J.D. Matonti, Chris Matonti and Julia Coppola of A.P.N.G. Enterprises. The series, co-created by J.D. Matonti and showrunner Brent Friedman, is now underway on production.

New-Gen follows twin brothers and nanotech-enhanced superheroes (Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard and brother Nick Wolfhard are the voices) as they work to save the world of New-Gen from destructive war. The futuristic utopia of scientific and mechanical wonders seeks to balance nature and technology, weaving together an ecologically sustainable paradise.

Heady, who earned Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her linchpin role in HBO’s Game of Thrones, will voice the beautiful and prophetic Thea, the matriarch of the Association of the Protection of New-Gen. Wilson will play Roboduck, a comical and mischievous sidekick whose special ability is burping fire. The actor’s recent credits include Stargirl, Concussion and Meadowland and is up next in 12 Mighty Orphans.

Anya Chalotra (The Witcher) is also set to joint the voice cast.



New-Gen is co-written by Eugene Son. Bardel Entertainment produces the series. Jetpack Distribution is repping global rights.



Headey and Wilson are both repped by CAA.