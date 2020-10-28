Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Germany Selects Political Drama ‘And Tomorrow The Entire World’ For 2021 International Oscar Race

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Lela Loren Joins Kevin Hart And Woody Harrelson In Sony’s ‘Man From Toronto’

Lela Loren Kevin Hart
Lela Loren, Kevin Hart Inspire Entertainment; AP

EXCLUSIVE: Lela Loren has joined the ensemble of Sony’s action comedy Man From Toronto starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson. Kaley Cuoco is also on board.

The film revolves around a case of mistaken identity after the world’s deadliest assassin, known as the “man from Toronto,” and a stranger, played by Hart, run into each other at an Airbnb. Chaos soon ensues as the assassin’s world comes crashing down on Hart.

Patrick Hughes, who directed Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson’s 2017 action comedy The Hitman’s Bodyguard, is on board to helm. Robbie Fox and Chris Bremner wrote the script from a story he conceived with Jason Blumenthal. Blumenthal is producing along with his Escape Artists partners, Todd Black and Steve Tisch. Bill Bannerman is executive producing along with Aaron L. Gilbert and Jason Cloth on behalf of Bron Creative.

The film bows September 21, 2021.

Loren will star on the third season of the Starz series American Gods from Neil Gaiman, which will start airing in January. Most recently she starred opposite Anthony Mackie in Netflix’s second season of Altered Carbon. She also has the Halle Berry film Bruised, which Netflix just acquired at Toronto.

She is repped by Gersh, Inspire Entertainment and GGSSC.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad