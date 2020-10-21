MGM Hyping 2022 ‘Legally Blonde 3’ Release Date, But That Date Was Set Months Ago

Trade press is excited about an MGM Studios tweet that Legally Blonde 3 will be released May, 2022. But even though studios are pushing back their movies on a weekly basis now, there’s no surprise here: MGM reported that the movie would open May 20, 2022 to ComScore several months ago. The enthusiasm seems to be coming from a Tweet issued yesterday by the studio.

Reese Witherspoon reprises her role as attorney Elle Woods in the pic, which she is producing through her Hello Sunshine studio with the franchise’s original producer Marc Platt. Jamie Suk is directing and Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor wrote the most recent script. The first pic in the series based on Amanda Brown’s novel was released in 2001 and grossed $141 million worldwide on an $18 million budget. A second pic followed two years later.