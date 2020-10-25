Lee Kun-hee Dies: Transformative Samsung Electronics Chairman Was 78

In this July 6, 2011, file photo, Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee, right, greets people from the South Korean delegation in Durban, South Africa, for the 123rd International Olympic Committee (IOC) session.

Lee Kun-hee, the chairman of Samsung Electronics who guided the corporation to becoming the world’s biggest producer of smartphones, televisions and memory chips, has died. He was 78.

Lee died Sunday, according to a Samsung statement. He had been hospitalized since a heart attack in 2014, and was treated for lung cancer in the late 1990s.

Lee once told employees to “change everything except your wife and children” in the days when he worked to transform Samsung from a copycat appliance dealer into a technology giant. In the process, he became South Korea’s richest person, with an estimated net worth of $20.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Samsung, the biggest of South Korea’s family-run chaebol, has been led by his only son, Jay Y. Lee, since the heart attack.

“Chairman Lee was a true visionary who transformed Samsung into the world-leading innovator and industrial powerhouse from a local business,” the company said. “His legacy will be everlasting.”

Samsung, the maker of the Galaxy line of smartphones, also supplies semiconductors for Google’s data centers and Apple Inc.’s iPhone. It is also the world technology leader in displays for TVs, computers and mobile devices.

Jay L. Lee is enmeshed in two simultaneous legal disputes with South Korean prosecutors over allegations of bribery and corruption, which he’s repeatedly denied. That clouds whether he will step into the elder Lee’s role as chairman.