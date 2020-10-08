‘Leap Of Faith: William Friedkin On The Exorcist’ Lands At Shudder For November Bow; Watch The Trailer

Shudder has acquired rights to Alexandre O. Philippe’s Leap of Faith: William Friedkin on The Exorcist, the feature documentary that world premiered at last year’s Venice Film Festival. The deep dive into the making of the horror classic will now bow exclusively in AMC Networks’ genre streaming service November 19 in the U.S., Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Like Philippe’s previous film explorations 78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene and Memory: The Origins of Alien, his latest doc dissects the making-of the iconic 1973 film, using Friedkin as the guide to discuss the filmmaking process. Kerry Deignan Roy is producer and executive producers are Karyn Kusama, Matt Manfredi, Phil Hay, Joey Porcelli and Randy Pharo.

See the trailer below.

The Shudder deal, announced Thursday, comes ahead of the pic’s screening this weekend at the Nightstream Film Festival. The pic also screened at Sundance.

“Leap of Faith continues our commitment to bringing the best programming about horror, thriller and the supernatural to our members,” said Craig Engler, Shudder’s GM. “Alexander has created an unparalleled look at one of the greatest horror films of all time, giving viewers direct access to William Friedkin in this can’t-miss documentary.”

The deal was negotiated by ICM Partners on behalf of the filmmakers and Shudder’s Emily Gotto.

