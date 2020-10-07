‘The Late Show’ Brings Back Cast Of ‘The West Wing’ For Another Rare Friday Show 

The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert is back with his second original Friday night show in a row, and he’s bringing the cast of The West Wing with him.

Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford and creator Aaron Sorkin will appear on the CBS talk show on Friday October 9.

Last Friday, Colbert aired an episode of The Late Show after President Donald Trump contracted COVID-19.

This comes ahead of the October 15 launch of The West Wing special on HBO Max. The cast of the NBC show is getting back together for a theatrical presentation of the “Hartsfield Landing” episode from Season 3.

The special will see This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown play the role of Leo McGarry, who was played by John Spencer, who died in 2005. Other cast members reuniting include Dulé Hill, Janel Moloney and Anna Deavere Smith

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote also will include act breaks with guest appearances from Michelle Obama, President Bill Clinton and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Emmy-winning composer W.G. Snuffy Walden will perform The West Wing score on guitar, and folk rock band the Avett Brothers will close out the special. When We All Vote is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization co-chaired by Obama.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is exec produced by Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart.